Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 62,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.