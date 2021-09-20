Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

