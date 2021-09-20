CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 48.7% in August

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $48.94. 16,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.
CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
