CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 48.7% in August

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $48.94. 16,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Get CRH alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.