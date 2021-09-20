Cricut, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Cricut had issued 15,314,903 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $306,298,060 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $30.36 on Monday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,428,637 shares of company stock worth $131,800,660 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

