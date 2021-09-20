Cricut, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 21st. Cricut had issued 15,314,903 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $306,298,060 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $30.36 on Monday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26.
In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,428,637 shares of company stock worth $131,800,660 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
