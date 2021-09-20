Critical Survey: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) versus Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

This table compares Citrix Systems and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 11.47% 237.11% 7.51% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citrix Systems and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 2 3 2 0 2.00 Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus price target of $128.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Amesite has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 4.28 $504.45 million $4.17 26.76 Amesite $60,000.00 659.28 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.