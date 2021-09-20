Crown (NYSE:CCK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

CCK stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. Crown has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

