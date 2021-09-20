Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001525 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.33 or 0.00929309 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.