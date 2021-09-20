Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $490,863.09 and approximately $2,171.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

