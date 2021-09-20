CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 4% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $595,617.07 and $2,299.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00055758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045374 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

