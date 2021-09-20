CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Capitalization Achieves $611,956.20

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $611,956.20 and approximately $1,636.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00133182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00430579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

