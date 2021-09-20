Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) to Raise $200 Million in IPO

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is planning to raise $200 million in an IPO on Friday, September 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 12,500,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Cue Health Inc. generated $219.9 million in revenue and $4.8 million in net income. Cue Health Inc. has a market cap of $2.3 billion.

CUE HEALTH INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Cue Health sells COVID-19 tests for home use and other tests to diagnose other diseases. We are a health technology company, and our mission is to enable personalized, proactive and informed healthcare that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. Digital transformation has revolutionized nearly every industry except healthcare to create new, consumer-first experiences that are both personalized and empowering. We seek to usher in a new era in healthcare, what we call Healthcare 2.0, to transform how acute and chronic conditions are diagnosed and managed. We believe the current healthcare system is challenged. Care delivery can often be uncontextualized and disconnected in an increasingly personalized and connected world. The vast majority of healthcare delivery still relies on in-person encounters at centralized locations while consumers and caregivers may often be forced to make important health decisions without complete or real-time information. “.

CUE HEALTH INC. was founded in 2010 and has 1254 employees. The company is located at 4980 Carroll Canyon Rd. Suite 100 San Diego, CA 92121 and can be reached via phone at (858) 412-8151.

