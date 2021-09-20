CUE Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $320,209.95 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $42.04 or 0.00097054 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $320,209.95 and $305.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00173490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00110999 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.79 or 0.06950910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.31 or 1.00120540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.39 or 0.00778915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

