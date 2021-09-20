CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 564,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE CURO traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,578. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $645.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

