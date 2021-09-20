CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

