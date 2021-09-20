CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

