CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $506.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

