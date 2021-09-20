CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FIX opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

