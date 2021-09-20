CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE TNC opened at $71.91 on Monday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

