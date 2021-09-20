CWM Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.75 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

