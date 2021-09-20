CWM Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

