CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

