Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.