Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.