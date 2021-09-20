Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

