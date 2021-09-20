DAOventures Price Reaches $0.16 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $201,990.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,002 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

