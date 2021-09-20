Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

DRI opened at $149.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

