Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $58.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

