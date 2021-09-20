Databroker Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $2,071.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00130227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045147 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.