Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.77. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 101.25%.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

