DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. 118,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,553. The company has a market cap of $557.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

