DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 56.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.