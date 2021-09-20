Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 479 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $12,060,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

