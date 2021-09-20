Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,954 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.