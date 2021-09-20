Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Donaldson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Donaldson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 88,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

