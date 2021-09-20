Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 254 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,036,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104,657 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $213,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 113,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 493,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

GIS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

