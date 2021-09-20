Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 2,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,088. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

