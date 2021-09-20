Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Trading 14.7% Higher

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) traded up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

