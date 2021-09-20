Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.57. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $202.17 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

