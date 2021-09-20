DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $817,443.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00125930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044838 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

