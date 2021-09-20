Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lowered by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402,826 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

