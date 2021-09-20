Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DLA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLA. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

