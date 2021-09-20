Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Deluxe by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $36.72 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

