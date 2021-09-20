DePay (DEPAY) Price Tops $1.22

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DePay coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $2.55 million and $35,092.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00175536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00113170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.06 or 0.06875564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.60 or 0.99859835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.83 or 0.00800186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

