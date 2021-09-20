Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 944,919 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $657,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.47.

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

