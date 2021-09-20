Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,516,502 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.92% of Enbridge worth $750,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,310,000 after acquiring an additional 471,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

