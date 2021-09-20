Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 757,859 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $859,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,104,000 after acquiring an additional 872,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock opened at $127.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

