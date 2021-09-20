Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

