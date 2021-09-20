Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

