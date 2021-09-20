DFI.Money (YFII) Market Capitalization Achieves $160.91 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $4,169.01 or 0.09568494 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $160.91 million and approximately $75.07 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00124828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044208 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

