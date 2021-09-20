DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Head-To-Head Survey

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.2% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.64 -$30.01 million $0.16 27.88 Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24% Alight N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DHI Group and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Alight has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.40%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Alight.

Summary

DHI Group beats Alight on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

