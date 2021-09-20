DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,620,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 57,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI stock traded down 0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting 7.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,256,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,517,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.24. DiDi Global has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

